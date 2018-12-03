FBI agents are searching the home of Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., according to Special Agent Jessica Weisman.

Weisman confirmed that the FBI is at the home "in an official capacity to execute a search warrant."

Gilliam, 47, could not be reached for comment.

Agents arrived at the home around 7:45 a.m. Monday. Weisman did not have an estimated time for how long the search will take, but said she expects agents to be in the city for "a while."

Agents walked into the tan two-story home on Ohio Avenue and walked out with black boxes in tow, loading them into a Dodge Grand Caravan parked in the street. In addition to boxes, they carried out a computer and a printer from the home.

The Internal Revenue Service is also at the home.

Council President Marty Small Sr., who challenged Gilliam in the 2017 Democratic primary, declined to comment.

Neighbors were clustered on street corners discussing the raid and its possible implications, as press gathered across the street.

Gwen Calloway Lewis of Penrose Avenue said it was "shocking” to see the FBI in the neighborhood.

“That mean it’s serious,” she said.

She thinks its “appalling” that the mayor has brought a federal investigation into the neighborhood.

“I wasn’t surprised because I know his character,” Calloway Lewis said.

An Atlantic City police officer parked in front of the house stood guard and kept bystanders back as agents carried out the raid.

Since taking office Gilliam’s tenure as mayor has been fraught with controversy. In April a Superior Court judge dismissed a criminal complaint filed by the Atlantic City Democratic Committee against Mayor Frank Gilliam surrounding the alleged theft of a $10,000 check,

Last month, Gilliam and Councilman Jefree Fauntleroy were involved in an early morning fight outside an Atlantic City casino but local prosecutors announced last week they wouldn't file criminal charges.

At-Large Councilman George Tibbitt, who ran on a joint ticket with Gilliam in 2017 and accused the mayor of depositing campaign checks with his name on them, told The Press on multiple occasions that the FBI had interviewed him no less than two times this year.

Tibbitt could not be reached for comment Monday morning.