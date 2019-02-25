ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters and EMTs climbed about 10 feet down into an underground space to rescue an injured worker Saturday at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority on Absecon Boulevard.
Fire Chief Scott Evans said the initial call was for a worker who had gotten his foot stuck, however, upon arrival, firefighters found a worker in a room below one of its buildings had been hit by a metal grate that had fallen from above. The worker was bleeding from the head, with possible back and foot injuries, Evans said.
Under the command of acting Battalion Chief Kevin Munn, firefighters Daniel Lopez and Brian Berthold and EMT Christine Cooper climbed down a ground ladder into the confined shaft to locate the worker.
They then used a spine board to secure the injured worker and hauled him back to the surface using a rope rescue system. He was treated at the scene and transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.
Evans complimented responders' teamwork for a rescue he said doesn't happen often but requires skilled training when it does occur.
A spokesperson for the ACUA said they are thankful to the first responders for their assistance and reported Monday the employee had been released from the hospital.
