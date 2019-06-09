ATLANTIC CITY — The alluring aromas of pulled pork, cheese fries, empanadas, cupcakes, burgers and dumplings lured hundreds off the Boardwalk into Brighton Park for the third annual Atlantic City Food Truck Festival on Sunday.
Organizers said the event highlights a diverse mobile food scene that has emerged across the tri-state area in the recent years.
The two-day event featured more than 20 food trucks in addition to live music, vendors, face painters and the Atlantic City Aquarium’s Touch Tank.
Festival proceeds benefit The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City.
Following a year off in 2018, the Atlantic City Food Truck Festival returned this year, with the event’s original organizers resuming operation.
