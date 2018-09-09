ATLANTIC CITY — Hundreds of people showed up Sunday for the second day of the 2018 Atlantic City Seafood Festival at Bader Field, despite gale winds and steady rain.
"I've been to every one," said Rosemary Colanero, of Egg Harbor Township, as she bought a treat from the food truck Old World Cannoli. "It's worth getting wet."
Good Times Tricycle Productions of Linwood has put on the festival since 2012, according to its website.
Also waiting for cannoli were Richard and Cindy Coppola of Newtown, Pennsylvania, who were in the resort for the weekend so thought they'd give the festival a try.
"We said we have to come in particular for the Community Food Bank," said Cindy. "We are big supporters."
"And there are a lot of nice people here with a sense of humor," said Richard of the mostly happy folks braving the rain.
The event helps raise money for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey Southern Branch, which had volunteers ladling chowders from the Chowder Cook Off into bowls for visitors under one of several huge tents.
The tents were incredibly popular as the only place people could escape the strong winds and sideways rain.
Most folks walking around in the wind and rain had big smiles on their faces as they tasted lobster rolls, steamed crabs and corn, and just about any kind of seafood or other food you can think of.
About 40 vendors served special dishes. There were local restaurants and food providers like Cape May Salts oyster farmers, as well as food trucks and pop-up food stalls from further away. That included Rams Shack, a family enterprise from Philadelphia, selling steamed crabs and corn with garlic butter.
Tents were set up for chef talks, wine and chowder bars, and a huge beer tent had the biggest crowd.
The entrance fee was dropped from $10 to $5 for the day, organizers said. But parking, set by the city, remained at $10.
The Atlantic City Seafood Festival is held during National Hunger Action Month, according to the festival organizer. Last year the festival raised $16,000 for the food bank, according to its website.
