ATLANTIC CITY — Even though celebrity chief Anthony Bourdain has died, the state wants to make sure residents and visitors remember his affinity for America’s Favorite Playground.
Jeffrey Vasser, executive director of the state Division of Travel and Tourism, stood in front of James’ Salt Water Taffy Friday on the Boardwalk to announce the launch of the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail, which features New Jersey restaurants Bourdain visited on his CNN series “Parts Unknown.” Those restaurants will receive a promotional push through the division.
Four resort restaurants and one restaurant each in Barnegat Light and Barnegat Township are on the trail.
“Several years ago, (Bourdain) had the opportunity to shine the light on his home state during Season 5 of his award-winning TV show ‘Parts Unknown,’” Vasser said. “He could not have been more generous in his praise of New Jersey and the establishments he visited.”
The four city food places on the trail are Dock’s Oyster House, the Knife and Fork Inn, Tony’s Baltimore Grill and James’. Kubel’s in Barnegat Light and Lucille’s Country Cooking in Barnegat also made the list. Other restaurants featured are in Camden; Asbury Park, Monmouth County; and Fort Lee, Bergen County.
Frank Dougherty, owner of Dock’s and the Knife and Fork, said it mattered that his restaurants received exposure through Bourdain’s TV series.
“It was great to have him there and that he recognized both restaurants,” Dougherty said. “He was actually a really nice guy.”
The locations on the food trail represent a cross section of the state’s cuisine, including oysters, stuffed lobsters, cheesesteaks, pastrami sandwiches and saltwater taffy, Vasser said.
“You eat at these restaurants, but then, you venture out to see what else is in that area, and I hope all our visitors will take advantage of that and go out to see what else is being offered, especially in Atlantic City,” Vasser said. “I think that would be the best tribute to his legacy.”
The Anthony Bourdain Food Trail is the result of a resolution introduced last year and sponsored by Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester; Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlington; and Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, D-Hudson, and was adopted unanimously in January.
The eateries and their appearance on the Bourdain show will be promoted through the state’s tourism website, visitnj.org, and at trade shows that state representatives will attend, Vasser said.
