ATLANTIC CITY — Iris Sanchez has never personally experienced violence or sexual harassment while on the job as a housekeeper at Caesars, but she feels safer today after New Jersey became the first state to mandate hotels provide emergency buttons to employees.
“It means a whole lot,” Sanchez, 40, said outside a ballroom at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center where Gov. Phil Murphy had just signed the new law Tuesday morning. “I know I’m going to be able to go home at the end of the day.”
Murphy signed legislation that requires hotels throughout the state with more than 100 rooms to provide housekeepers with a panic button device.
While speaking at the AFL-CIO conference, Murphy said the new law will provide hotel workers with “greater security” and allow them to “immediately call for help, should they need it on the job.”
The bill passed unanimously through both the Assembly and Senate in May. Atlantic County’s three state representatives were all sponsors of the legislation.
“We all have to be safe when we go to work,” said Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic.
Housekeepers are often the first hotel employees to come across an emergency situation, such as smoke from a fire or a guest who is dealing with a medical issue, Armato said.
“It’s not just for their safety, it’s for the safety of the whole hotel itself,” he said.
Unite Here Local 54, the casino workers’ union that represents nearly one-third of the industry, was a driving force behind the legislation. There are nearly 2,000 hotel housekeepers in Atlantic City.
Several Local 54 members joined Murphy on stage for the bill signing.
“I am so proud that my union was able to change the workplaces for all women in hotels and hospitality here, not only for union workers – because of this new law, non-union workers in New Jersey who do not have any bargaining power over their working conditions will be covered too, and their employers will be required to give them safety buttons to stay safe at work,” Sanchez said.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, commended Local 54 members for their efforts.
“They were in lockstep with us on the path with this bill,” he said. “It wasn’t easy...but having their support helped really push it along.”
