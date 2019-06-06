ATLANTIC CITY — A coordinated effort between the city and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will result in a reduction in the number of rooming houses within the Tourism District.
A total of 14 rooming houses are either pending conversion or have already transitioned into duplexes, apartments or hotels. The use variances for these properties will reduce the number of licensed rooming houses in Atlantic City to 28, according to city records.
CRDA and city officials said the changes are the result of increased code enforcement for rooming houses combined with a stricter adherence to permitted land uses in the Tourism District.
The block of Tennessee Avenue between the Boardwalk and Pacific Avenue has seen a recent flu…
"This is a step in the right direction to improve the living conditions and quality of life of those neighborhoods," said Council President Marty Small Sr. "We look forward to — property by property — bringing everyone in line and providing a better housing stock for residents in Atlantic City."
Even with the reduction in numbers, Atlantic City's rooming house situation is not yet in compliance with state or local regulations. The state Rooming and Boarding House Act — which the city's own regulations mirror — prohibits the number of people residing in rooming homes to exceed 1% of a municipality's total population and bans operators from being within 1,000 of each other.
Atlantic City officials estimate than anywhere from 600 to 700 people presently reside in a rooming home. Based on 2018 population estimates, there should only be about 385 people living in rooming homes.
Scattered throughout the Tourism District, there are clusters of rooming houses in clear violation of the 1,000-foot rule.
Proposed or completed conversations of rooming houses on Florida, Ocean and Tennessee avenues will alleviate some of those violations.
Sixth Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who chairs City Council's licensing and inspection committee, said efforts to address these issues began several years back but have only now produced results.
"This is really the fruit of what has been a focused effort for, now spanning, a couple of years to try and do something, which most people said was impossible," Kurtz said.
Both Small and Kurtz noted that rooming houses are a necessary element of affordable housing in an urban environment. But, both officials said that Atlantic City's rooming houses are a drain on resources, particularly when it comes to public safety and emergency responses.
In 2018, the Atlantic City Police Department responded to more than 800 calls for service to rooming houses, for issues ranging from excessive noise and loitering to violence and drug activity.
But, even more than getting a nuisance issue to a more manageable level, city officials said the conversion of rooming houses to duplexes, hotels or apartments will also enhance the aesthetics, perception and desirability of several neighborhoods. With rooming house operators transforming their properties into more commercially-viable enterprises, officials believe it can benefit both the property owners and the city.
Small, who chairs City Council's revenue and finance committee, said following the city-wide tax reassessment (scheduled to begin this year and be completed by 2020), several of the converted rooming houses could help increase the rateable base and offset several years of declining revenue.
"I think by taking a more balanced and forceful approach to enforcement, where operators and owners know that laws are going to be enforced, the owners are either going to improve the quality of the home and how people are bedded as tenants, or they’re going to (pursue other business opportunities)," Kurtz said.
The joint effort between city code enforcement, led by Dale Finch, director of the city's licensing and inspection department, and CRDA should serve as a model of how Atlantic City can tackle other quality of life issues, Kurtz said.
The Mayor's Office declined to make Finch available for comment.
"This is a perfect example of leadership being shown at the local level to point a very clear direction toward a problem, namely the over-concentration of rooming houses, and the state coming in with the local leadership and making things possible that we couldn’t do on our own," Kurtz said. "This should be a new way of doing government business, where it’s year round, it's focused, it’s fair, it's clear, it’s evenly handled and it’s not done in bits and spurts."
Small said this type of joint effort cannot be a one-time thing if Atlantic City is to continue on a path toward revitalization.
"This is a great accomplishment," Small said. "(But) we can’t be one-and-done. We can’t let our guard down."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.