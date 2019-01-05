ATLANTIC CITY — Billionaire hedge-fund manager Carl Icahn has removed a potential hurdle for selling his lone remaining holding in the resort, Trump Plaza, by purchasing the deed to the property and terminating a complicated lease agreement signed by President Donald Trump in the early 1980s.
According to county records, IEP AC Plaza LLC, a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises, paid $3 million Dec. 6 for the nearly 40-year-old deed to the property from Plaza Hotel Management Co. On the same date, IEP AC Plaza and Plaza Hotel Management terminated a $1 million-per-year ground lease agreement, effectively eliminating a sticking point that would complicate a sale of the property.
The lease was scheduled to be in effect until 2078, according to records.
Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino closed in 2014 and has been vacant since.