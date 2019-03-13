ATLANTIC CITY — An exact location for the city's planned supermarket has been selected and a series of community meetings have been scheduled by the consulting company working to bring the project to fruition.
The new grocery store will be at Baltic and Ohio avenues, on the outskirts of Tanger Outlets The Walk, according to Walt West, director of sustainable food solutions for Uplift Solutions Inc.
The land is owned by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which awarded Uplift Solutions a one-year services contract for $157,500 last year.
West said a feasibility study has been performed and the consulting company is in the process of identifying both an operator and a developer for the project.
"Later this year, we're anticipating breaking ground," West said Wednesday morning during a public meeting at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. "Typically, it takes 18 months or so to build a supermarket."
West also said Uplift is planning a series of community meetings so residents can get more information and ask questions about the project. The company will first make a presentation to City Council on March 20.
The following day, Uplift will host the first of three community meetings for residents of the 3rd and 4th wards at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr School Complex. On April 11, a community meeting for residents of the 1st and 2nd wards will take place at the Uptown School complex. The 5th and 6th wards will have a meeting April 23 at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus.
Each meeting will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
While the exact details of the supermarket are not "set in stone," West was able to provide some conceptual ideas about the project.
For one, Uplift is not seeking to bring in a major grocery operator, such as ShopRite or Acme. West said it will be an independent operator who will "focus on the city's demographics" and cater to Atlantic City's needs.
"It's going to be a state-of-the-art facility," he said.
The supermarket will be roughly 30,000 square feet, while the project's total footprint is anticipated to be about 40,000 square feet.
