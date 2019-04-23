ATLANTIC CITY — The state will release an accountability plan designed to keep the public informed about ongoing efforts toward quality of life and the city's long-term prosperity.
The implantation plan is a product of the Atlantic City Executive Council and the state's transition report, co-authored by Jim Johnson, who serves as special council to Gov. Phil Murphy. Johnson will join Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., as well as other members of the Executive Council, in releasing the plan Tuesday morning at the All Wars Memorial Building.
The plan will outline agencies responsible for enacting recommendations contained in Johnson's report, as well as set deadlines.
The Executive Council — which began holding monthly meetings in October — itself is the result of a recommendation in Johnson's report. The council consists of state, county and local officials, and representatives from private companies, nonprofits and community groups.
Oliver, who leads the Executive Council’s monthly meetings at Stockton University’s city campus, said the implementation plan provides "measurable and quantifiable" goals. The idea, she said, is to put in place a system of accountability for the public and private entities that make up the council.
