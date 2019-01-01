ATLANTIC CITY — An unidentified man was found shot to death inside a car Tuesday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced.
Officers found the 21-year-old at Lincoln and Ohio avenues after receiving a report of a crash at 6:26 p.m. The car in which the body was found had rolled through the intersection and stopped in the road.
Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Prosecutor's Office. Investigators found he had multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips. People also can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
