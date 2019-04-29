ATLANTIC CITY — In the heart of a state region hit hardest by foreclosures, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a package of bills Monday designed to help homeowners and assist communities dealing with blighted properties.
Murphy signed nine pieces of bipartisan legislation aimed at addressing the state's highest-in-the nation foreclosure crisis into law during a press conference at Dante Hall Theater.
The greater Atlantic City metropolitan area has New Jersey's highest rate of foreclosed properties, with nearly one in every 42 homes engaged in some level of the process. Statewide, the foreclosure rate is one in every 1,000.
"The foreclosure crisis has hurt our economy and jeopardized economic security of too many New Jersey families," Murphy said. "Our communities cannot succeed while vacant or foreclosed homes sit empty or while families live in limbo."
Jim Johnson, special counsel for the Murphy administration's Atlantic City transition, said tackling the area's foreclosure crisis was a "vital and important step forward."
"The foreclosure crisis hit the families of Atlantic County harder than almost any county in the nation," said Johnson. "These bills offer a better path for the region and hope for families in despair."
The package of bills Murphy signed include many of the recommendations contained in a 2018 report from the Special Committee on Residential Foreclosures, created by state Chief Justice Stuart Rabner. The new laws require lenders to notify homeowners before the foreclosure filing process begins, dedicates annual funding to mediation and counseling services and expedite the foreclosure process. The package will also put so-called vacant "zombie" properties back on the market quicker.
"Most New Jerseyans can point to a property in their neighborhood that hasn’t seen an owner or tenant for years on end," said Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, who co-sponsored legislation to require foreclosure sales of vacant or abandoned properties to be conducted within 60 days of judgment. "Some of these properties become eyesores from lack of upkeep, and diminish the quality of life in the community. Setting an exact timeframe for foreclosed properties to be sold will help alleviate this problem."
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
