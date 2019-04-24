ATLANTIC CITY— John Murphy, admittedly, doesn't know much about the food business. For the past six years, he has rented vacation homes to families around the border of Ventnor and Atlantic City.
But the-50-year-old is ready to learn. He's opening a bar and restaurant called 'Ryfe' at the site of a long-vacant, two-story brick building near Stockton's campus. The storefront was once a liquor store, and a gas station before that.
"Rife means full of, energetic, bustling, that sort of thing," Murphy said, "so that's the bar and restaurant's name."
It's one of several new businesses in the works around the new Gateway Project, as interest in the Chelsea neighborhood among investors and developers swirls.
Murphy's new restaurant and bar is replacing the former Sherlock's Liquor and Pub, which closed a few years ago, and will give (of age) Stockton students a casual spot to drink in walking distance.
Two yellow construction permits were taped on a window of the recently repainted brick building on Tuesday, and inside, an electrical company was turning the power back on.
At Thursday's zoning board meeting, Murphy is seeking a parking variance and permission to build a small café area. He also wants to build a space for outdoor eating on the roof of the building. More windows will be installed to brighten up the dimly lit main room.
According to property records, Murphy bought the property and its adjacent lot for $480,000 in September 2018, a month after Stockton University opened its 675,000-square-foot, $220 million campus a few blocks away.
He doesn't expect students to keep his eatery afloat, but says the extra foot traffic factored into his decision to buy.
"There's not enough kids there for you to rely on them... You'll be out of business," he said. "But it will help."
Optimism was high among residents, realtors and officials ahead of Stockton's opening that the southern portion of the resort could be revitalized with the university's appearance.
Since then, several other small businesses have cropped up in the Chelsea neighborhood, including sub and pizza place Chicos and Sons and yet-to-open donut shop Drip n' Scoop.
Still, many of the storefronts directly across from the school still appear vacant, with "For Rent" signs hung on windows.
Behind the scenes, Councilman Jesse Kurtz says there's been interest.
He said the former New Life Tabernacle Pentecostal Church directly across from South Jersey Gas' new headquarters is becoming a tea house. A large, plastic sheet was draped over the doors on Wednesday.
And O'Grady's, a closed bar across from the campus, has been for sale for over a year with a few potential buyers, Kurtz said.
"That place is still vacant, but there's a lot of nibbles and rumors... Nothing concrete yet though," Kurtz said.
A transformation of the street won't happen overnight, some say.
Oliver Cooke, assistant professor of economics at Stockton, warned in a review of Atlantic City's economy published in February that the university would not instantly be a "magic bullet" for the resort.
In the coming five to ten years, he said, about a dozen additional restaurants, bars, convenient stores and other retail could open in the area. Cooke based his predictions after studying the impact colleges had on other U.S. cities, such as the University of California in Merced.
About 500 students are living in the dorm building, but Cooke said many will likely choose more convenient, on-campus dining options and few have a significant disposable income.
As Stockton grows in Atlantic City, Cooke said its impact will be greater. The Atlantic City Development Corp. has said construction could begin as soon as the fall on a $62 million, 105-unit structure between Atlantic, South Hartford and South Providence avenues.
"Great hope has been placed on Stockton's shoulders," Cooke said. "It's not going to happen overnight... Things will mushroom over several years."
