NORTH WILDWOOD — A new pretrial hearing has been set for 2 p.m. Jan. 29 in Municipal Court in the case of Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II in the case of an alleged melee in November outside an Atlantic City casino nightclub.
A pretrial hearing teleconference was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday in front of Municipal Court Judge Louis J. Belasco.
Ron Gelzunas, the municipal prosecutor for the city of Wildwood, was in the courtroom and represented the state.
Both Christopher St. John, the attorney representing Gilliam, and both Matthew and James J. Leonard Jr., the attorneys representing Fauntleroy were on the telephone during the hearing that lasted less than 10 minutes.
The pretrial hearing was held for counsel to discuss and agree among issues regarding discovery, the witness list and to set a trial date, but the attorneys and the judge did not not cover anything beyond the discovery issues.
The state has two 64-gigabyte thumb drives of digital footage from Golden Nugget Atlantic City that the defense attorneys for Gilliam and Fauntleroy have not seen, according to Ron Gelzunas, the municipal prosecutor for the city of Wildwood, who was representing the state.
One of the attorneys for Fauntleroy suggested during the telephone pretrial hearing Tuesday that the second pretrial hearing be scheduled where all parties could be present after the discovery materials are reviewed by the defense before a trial date is set.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.