ATLANTIC CITY — The state monitor responsible for the supervision of the city's government is voluntarily leaving his position next month, and a high-ranking gubernatorial appointee will oversee the continuing takeover.
Timothy Cunningham, director of the Division of Local Government Services at the state Department of Community Affairs, announced he will leave the agency in mid-August. Rob Long, deputy commissioner of the DCA, will effectively assume the duties of overseeing Atlantic City's government.
Cunningham announced the surprise move during a City Council meeting this month. In an interview with The Press of Atlantic City, Cunningham, 46, said the decision was "solely based on his family's interests" and he would be returning to work in the private sector at the law firm of Archer & Greiner. Before working for the state, Cunningham was a part of the Trenton-based law firm of GluckWalrath.
His last day at the DCA will be Aug. 10.
"I'm at a pivot point in my career," he said.
Cunningham said he spoke with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who is also the DCA commissioner, in December about moving on as early as June but expressed a desire to finish working on a few things first.
"It took a little bit longer," he said. "But I have a wonderful relationship with the lieutenant governor and I’m leaving for no other reason than personal circumstances."
DCA spokeswoman Lisa Ryan said the department is pursuing candidates to fill Cunningham's position and "hopes to announce a new Division of Local Government Services director in the near future."
After former Gov. Chris Christie signed the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act in May 2016, Cunningham became the point man for the state later that year when the Local Finance Board voted in favor of a takeover which effectively removed control of the city from its elected officials. The broad powers given him included the ability to unilaterally adopt city ordinances and having final say on financial and personnel decisions.
"I lost sleep over it some nights," he said. "It's an enormous responsibility."
Having been intimately involved with the day-to-day operations of Atlantic City government for more than three years, Cunningham said he believed being able to "stabilize the decision-making process" inside City Hall had the most impact. He also said he was proud of the collaborative effort between his team and city officials to pass two municipal budgets that eased the tax burden on property owners and residents.
Although the relationship began under contentious circumstances, City Council honored Cunningham in July during a public meeting, bringing the typically stoic man to tears. Council President Marty Small Sr., one of the loudest voices against the state takeover, said he now considers Cunningham a friend.
"We have a history that goes back," Small said with a smile, "but I've always respected his professionalism. He had to make tough decisions. ... Getting to know him better, personally and professionally, I came to believe, and many of my colleagues up here (on the dais), even though we had tremendous disagreements with him on some decisions, we can honestly say, as we sit here today, (from) where we were two years ago, he definitely cares about Atlantic City."
Long, 57, will assume both the duties being vacated by Cunningham and those of former designee and Christie ally Jeffrey Chiesa, whom Gov. Phil Murphy relieved in the spring. He described his role as a "hybrid" of the responsibilities his predecessors had.
Long said that with many of the state's "primary goals" in Atlantic City having been accomplished, his focus is on working collaboratively with the Mayor's Office and City Council to ensure continued progress. He said the focus now is to effectively transfer responsibility of the city back to the elected officials.
"This is a position I asked for and one that I see as critical to strengthening New Jersey," he said.
Long said he will also sit on the board of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority as the statutorily mandated representative from the DCA, but said Oliver had expressed interest in attending future meetings as well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.