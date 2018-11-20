The Board of the New Jersey Travel Industry Association has created a new tourism leadership award in honor of the late Sen. Jim Whelan.
The award was established to honor those who work outside the traditional travel and tourism field but whose efforts have lifted obstructions or provided assistance that allows tourism to thrive in the state, according to a press release from the association.
The criteria for the nomination is a 500-1,000 word essay explaining why the individual or organization is worthy based on previous or ongoing support to the state’s tourism industry. According to the press release, the nominee does not have to belong to NJTIA, but the nomination must be submitted by an organization that is currently a NJTIA member.
The award memorializes the tourism efforts of Whelan, who served in the state Senate representing Atlantic County from 2008 until his death in 2017.
Whelan began his career in public service as a lifeguard on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, was elected to City Council and served as mayor of Atlantic City from 1990 to 2001. As a senator, Whelan served as chairman of the State Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee.
Nominations for the Whelan award may be submitted to NJTIA by emailing lslomka@njtia.org before Friday. The winner will be announced during the New Jersey Conference on Tourism “Celebrate Tourism” Luncheon Dec. 5-6 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.