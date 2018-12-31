ATLANTIC CITY — Occupants of a rooming house were relocated Monday night after a third-floor fire rendered the building uninhabitable.
Fire Chief Scott Evans said the department responded to 1401 Memorial Ave. after receiving a call about 5 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a mattress, the walls and the ceiling in a bedroom on the alley-facing side of the building on fire.
By 6 p.m., the crew from Engine 1 had the fire under control, but water damage on the first floor and heavy smoke damage on the third floor forced at least 17 people to find another place to stay on New Year's Eve, Evans said. The Fire Department shut off the electricity and the fire system in the building was inoperable, he said.
The rooming house owner, Michael Scanlon, and the local Red Cross helped residents find other accommodations.
According to Evans, six residents went to stay with friends or family while 11 others went to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.
No one was injured in the fire, which Evans credited to the fast response of Engine 1's Acting Capt. Paul Hess and his team.
"They're like Supermen," the chief said. "It's remarkable that no one was hurt."
The fire is under investigation.
