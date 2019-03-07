ATLANTIC CITY — NJ Transit will temporarily adjust its substitute bus service to make an additional stop at the Convention Center until the Atlantic City Rail Line is restored in May.
Beginning March 9, the 551 express bus route from Atlantic City to Philadelphia and the 340 route from Atlantic City to Lindenwold Express will each stop at the rail terminal on most trips.
The extra stop will be in addition to the stop at the Atlantic City Bus Terminal on Ohio Avenue.
Since September, NJ Transit has used the bus routes to substitute service in and out of the city as the Atlantic City Rail Line underwent federally mandated installation of positive train control safety upgrades.
The upgrades were completed before the end of the year, but NJ Transit continued to delay the line’s reopening, citing wanting to wait for approval of new schedules from the Federal Railroad Administration, even though the FRA has said its approval wasn’t necessary to restart the line. Equipment and staff shortages — particularly a shortage of engineers — are also holding up the reopening, according to officials.
After urging from Gov. Phil Murphy, NJ Transit announced the rail line would be restored May 24.
“One of the things our customers requested at the ‘We Are Listening’ forums last month was more convenient access to NJ Transit bus service at the Atlantic City Rail Terminal and Convention Center,” NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said Thursday in a news release.
Corbett and state Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti faced frustrated commuters and county officials during a public forum Feb. 21 inside the rail station. Many voiced concern with the rail line remaining closed through the city’s convention season and into the summer.
“With these additional stops, daily customers will benefit from the additional access to ample parking while event planners, vendors and attendees at the convention center will have one-seat rides from Philadelphia and Lindenwold express bus routes,” Corbett said.
