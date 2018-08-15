ATLANTIC CITY — NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett will attend a public meeting Monday at the rail terminal to meet with commuters and address concerns about the future of the train line.
The meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the Atlantic City Rail Terminal, located inside the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Earlier this month, NJ Transit announced the Atlantic City Rail Line, which connects the oceanside resort to Philadelphia, would temporarily shut down Sept. 5 until early 2019 so workers could install federally mandated safety equipment known as positive train control, or PTC. The nation's largest statewide public transportation agency will supplement rail service with local and express bus service during the shutdown.
NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders will discuss the impact the yea…
NJ Transit has been under heavy criticism this summer from commuters, state legislators and Gov. Phil Murphy. Rail service on several lines in the northern part of the state have been marred with cancellations and delays as a result of PTC installation and a shortage of engineers.
A spokesperson with NJ Transit confirmed to The Press of Atlantic City that train cars and crew members from the Atlantic City Rail Line are being temporarily diverted to other lines during the shutdown. Last week, several commuters on the Atlantic City line expressed frustration with the reallocation of resources, with some going so far as to suggest it would be a precursor to closing the line down permanently.
"I don’t trust anything (NJ Transit does),” Kathy Jurimas, of Ocean City, said Aug. 10. “My personal opinion is that I think they’re going to close the whole line for good."
ATLANTIC CITY — Walt Elliott, of North Wildwood, spends close to two hours each way commutin…
State Sens. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, and Jeff Van Drew, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, both said they have received assurances from NJ Transit and the Governor's Office that the Atlantic City Rail Line would not be permanently shut down. Brown requested Monday's meeting so NJ Transit officials can directly address and listen to concerns from commuters.
"I worked hard with the Administration and NJ Transit to arrange this meeting so our Atlantic County families who rely on rail service to get to work so they can put food on the table are ensured NJ Transit is providing all the resources possible to ease their burden during the temporary shutdown," Brown said Wednesday. “The meeting is about making sure the shutdown isn’t done in the middle of the night, but with total transparency providing our working families an opportunity to speak directly with the executive director of NJ Transit ensuring they receive the dignity and respect they deserve by hearing first hand the shutdown is temporary and learning all of their options to make sure our families don’t simply wake up one morning having to fend for themselves”.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.