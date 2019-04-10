ATLANTIC CITY — For the third consecutive year, property owners in the resort will find relief in their municipal tax bills.
Council President Marty Small Sr. said the 2019 municipal budget would not raise taxes on property owners during Wednesday evening’s public meeting.
A joint statement from Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and City Council will be released in the coming days with more details about the budget. Gilliam declined to comment during the meeting.
“It was a lot of hard work, and the announcement that we’re going to put out is going to be beneficial to both taxpayers and employees,” said Small.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city is making incremental progress toward economic stability, but its l…
In November, Small and several other members of council proposed stipends for public employees. The three-year plan has yet to be approved, but indications are the initial proposal will be modified and employees will receive some form of additional compensation as part of the 2019 budget.
The city was looking at a tax increase of 23.9% this year, Small said, but the budget committee put together a proposal that kept the rate flat for 2019.
Two years ago, council adopted a municipal budget that decreased the tax rate for the first time in more than a decade. In 2018, the governing body passed a $225 million operating budget that kept taxes flat.
The 2017 budget was the first passed after the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act was signed into law and the state Department of Community Affairs began its fiscal oversight of Atlantic City.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.