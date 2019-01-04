ATLANTIC CITY — Occupants of a rooming house who were displaced because of a fire New Year's Eve returned to their units Thursday.
Jim Eden, disaster program specialist for the Red Cross Southern Shore Chapter, said electricity was restored to the building Thursday, allowing occupants to return.
Residents cycled in and out of the rooming house Friday. Asked to comment, the building manager said, "No, I'm good."
Two occupants, one leaning from a window on the top floor, said their rooms are adjacent to where the fire started — the room of a woman who had moved in just a half hour before.
The fire broke out on the third floor Monday night, rendering the building uninhabitable. Eden said occupants were given $125 for accommodations in the interim.
Occupants said the fire started on a mattress in a top-floor room, resulting in smoke and water damage. A screen in the window of the room they indicated toward was torn open.
According to Fire Chief Scott Evans, six residents went to stay with friends or family while 11 others went to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.
