ATLANTIC CITY — A city firefighter was injured Thursday evening as the department battled a blaze inside a residential building that was attached to other wooden residences, fire Chief Scott Evans said.
The fire started on the second floor of a vacant dwelling and moved down to the first floor of the building at 2509 Centennial Ave., which is behind the Texas Avenue Elementary School, Evans said.
The Fire Department received the call just before 7 p.m., and the fire was under control within 45 minutes, Evans said.
No one was in the residence at the time of the fire, and the people living in the attached homes left their homes without incident, Evans said.
Firefighter Shaun Moore, 47, of Mays Landing, was injured as he fell through a hole on the second floor. His fellow firefighters caught him and kept him from falling all the way through to the first floor, Evans said.
The firefighter was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, Evans said. A preliminary assessment revealed a possible knee and/or leg injury, Evans said. Moore was expected to be treated and released from the hospital, said Evans, who was at the hospital visiting him.
The fire is under investigation, Evans said. The row houses in the neighborhood are between 60 and 80 years old, but the building where the fire broke out had been remodeled both on the interior and exterior, Evans said.
"There was definitely an aggressive stop here because they contained the fire to the building," Evans said.
The weather was near freezing Thursday evening, which made for slippery and hazardous conditions, Evans said.
