The South Jersey Transportation Authority, New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Service, Stockton University and Atlantic City have teamed up to install osprey nesting platforms in the marshes along the Atlantic City Expressway.
The SJTA built three, 12-foot platforms to support the continued resurgence of the birds at Bader Field.
A record-breaking 932 ospreys were counted in 2018 in the Garden State, according to a report by the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey.
