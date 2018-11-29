ATLANTIC CITY — Raises for city workers, announced during a press conference by city officials Wednesday, are not a done deal, according to the state officials who oversee the city's finances.
State and city officials are still working on the 2019 budget and would not commit to the raises being part of the proposed budget, said Department of Community Affairs spokeswoman Lisa M. Ryan.
"The city’s budget will determine what can and can’t be done," Ryan said. "We will consider the proposal to increase the pay of city workers and determine if it can fit within the city’s budget, enable the city to address other community needs and not result in a property-tax increase for Atlantic City residents."
The Mayor’s Office has not responded to a request for comment on the proposal.
During a press conference Wednesday at City Hall, City Council President Marty Small Sr. said the 2019 municipal budget will include a recently identified revenue source that would allow nearly every city employee to receive an annual stipend over the next three years totaling $3,000 or $5,000. In addition to the annual stipends, Small said the minimum annual salary for all city employees would be raised to $25,000.
Small said that over the course of several months, he discussed the proposal one on one with Business Administrator Jason Holt (a state employee), the state's fiscal monitor Rick Richardella, Division of Local Government Services Assistant Division Director Cynthia Lindsay (former Atlantic City comptroller), DCA Deputy Commissioner Rob Long and, "as recently as two weeks ago" Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who is also head of the DCA.
"I let them know what council wanted to do and how we would get there," Small said during the press conference. "The state just said, 'Yes, the employees deserve a raise' and we have to use this (revenue) against the 2019 budget to see where we fall."
On Thursday, Small said the proposal was not set in stone, but added he believed it was achievable.
"This is the first plan ever submitted to address the workers' situation," he said. "I'm going to do what I can to make sure this proposal gets in the budget."
Ryan said both the state and the city have a mutual goal of keeping Atlantic City fiscally healthy.
"But foremost, the state is concerned with the city’s residents and keeping property taxes stable so there isn’t a return to the skyrocketing taxes of the past," Ryan said Thursday.
Small said he stands behind DCA's comment on controlling municipal taxes for city property owners "1,000 percent."
"Nobody has been more adamant to keep takes flat, or lower, than me," Small said Thursday. "Taxpayers come first."
Municipal budgets are not typically finalized until February or March.
While it was unclear from Wednesday's press conference how the financial arrangements Small discussed could work, Ryan said the state asked the city to negotiate with its banking institutions for more favorable terms and conditions and higher fixed-rate returns on its available cash balances.
Small said an interest-bearing account held by the city with TD Bank had been paying the city $153,000 annually at a rate of 1.85 percent. The city, he said, negotiated with the bank for the account to pay that amount each month at an interest rate of 2.25 percent.
"The numbers the council president is referring to are a reflection of anticipated returns into the city’s budget based on the improved terms and conditions that were negotiated," said Ryan.
A representative from TD Bank declined to comment on the account changes.
