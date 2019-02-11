ATLANTIC CITY — A man was struck and killed by a car Sunday while walking in the westbound lanes of Albany Avenue near the Shell gas station, police said Monday.
At 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
The pedestrian, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was walking in the left lane when he was struck by a Honda sedan, Fair said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
Honda driver Juan Restrepo, 38, of Hyattsville, Maryland, immediately stopped his vehicle, causing a second collision with two additional vehicles, Fair said.
ATLANTIC CITY — The two people who died in a two-car accident Sunday Have been identified.
A Ford van driven by Joel Scott, 40, of Ventnor, crashed into the rear of Restrepo’s vehicle, and an Infiniti sedan driven by Raina Roche, 20, of Margate, crashed into the rear of Scott’s van, Fair said.
Restrepo was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, to be treated for minor injuries, Fair said. The other drivers were evaluated at the scene and released, he said.
The Atlantic City Fire Department and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office assisted at the scene. The road was closed for about two hours.
The collision is being investigated by Officer Eric Knuttel. Anyone with information about the incident can call 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.