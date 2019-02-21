ATLANTIC CITY — Legislators and state transportation officials will hold a public meeting in the city Thursday evening to discuss the reopening of the Atlantic City Rail Line and hear from disgruntled commuters.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Atlantic City Rail Station, next to the Convention Center.
Those slated to attend include U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd; state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic; Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic; state Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, and representatives of the embattled NJ Transit.
The meeting is the second of six across the state intended to gather feedback from those commuters and rail riders impacted by the shutdown of rail lines for the installation of federally mandated safety mechanisms.
South Jersey residents are calling for NJ Transit to not only reopen the Atlantic City Rail …
Anger from commuters and legislators at the delayed reopening of the Atlantic City line has continued to bubble over as clear answers from NJ Transit have proved elusive.
Mazzeo and Armato this week assailed the agency again for its lack of transparency and what they see as the needs of South Jersey residents getting short shrift.
“There’s got to be a reason why the Atlantic City Rail Line remains closed almost two months after positive train control equipment was installed,” said Armato. “The Department of Transportation should be able to work with NJ Transit and the governor to fix these issues. It’s their responsibility to ensure effective transportation across the state. And if they are already working to reopen the line, the public deserves to know about it.”
Just last week, commuters and activists rode shuttles to NJ Transit’s headquarters in Newark to demand the resumption of train service from Atlantic City to Philadelphia.
Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee Chairman Daniel Benson and Vice Chairwoman Patricia Egan Jones are hosting the Atlantic City event, “in an effort to provide up-to-date information on restoration of service and respond to other concerns and issues commuters face.”
“Riders have far too long been kept in the dark about when they should expect to see a return to normal service,” Jones said, “and this move toward transparency is a step in the right direction.”
