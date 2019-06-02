ATLANTIC CITY — It has been six months since federal authorities raided the home of Atlantic City's mayor, and the public still has no idea why the resort's highest-ranking elected official could be under investigation.
The silence continued at the half-year mark and it is unclear whether Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. is still part of an active federal investigation.
FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jessica Weisman declined to comment on the matter when contacted last week. Weisman cited a long-standing policy that prohibits the bureau from either confirming or denying the status of a federal investigation.
Gilliam, 49, did not respond to several attempts to contact him for this story.
On Dec. 3, nearly a dozen FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation Division agents executed a search warrant at Gilliam's Ohio Avenue home. After nearly four hours, federal investigators left the house with cardboard boxes and computer equipment, which were transported to the FBI office in Northfield.
Authorities have given no indication about what they were looking for at Gilliam's home or what has taken as evidence. Gilliam has rebuked any attempts to speak about the situation.
Several sources that claimed to be have been interviewed by federal investigators said they were about a charity, Connecting the Dots, that Gilliam is affiliated with.
Since taking office in 2018, Gilliam's mayoral tenure has been overshadowed by personal issues.
Last April, a Superior Court judge dismissed a criminal complaint filed by the Atlantic City Democratic Committee against Gilliam surrounding the alleged theft of a $10,000 campaign check. Gilliam claimed it was a mistake and the money was later returned to the county Democratic Committee.
In November, Gilliam and At-large Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II were seen on a security video engaged in a melee outside the Haven Nightclub at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. The fight occurred at 2:23 a.m. and involved three employees from the nightclub. Gilliam left the scene before police arrived in his city-issued vehicle.
Complaints of simple assault and harassment signed by the nightclub employees against the two Democrats were eventually dropped by a municipal court. Fauntleroy paid a fine to an obscure local ordinance.
In March, a manager at Haven filed a civil suit against Gilliam for money she claimed to have lent the mayor and was never repaid. The complaint stated that Meredith Adele Godfrey and Gilliam had a "close personal relationship," and that she gave the mayor $5,000 for attorney fees for "trademark advice regarding a tourism slogan for Atlantic City.” Tourism marketing and advertising of Atlantic City is not handled by the mayor's office.
The case was settled two days before it was scheduled for trial. A confidentiality clause prohibited all parties from discussing the terms of the settlement.
Meanwhile, Atlantic City remains under state control following the 2016 takeover when the resort was on the brink of a fiscal collapse. All fiscal decisions must be approved by the state, meaning the mayor has limited control over city policy.
State officials have said little about Gilliam's multiple indiscretions. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who is also head of the state Department of Community Affairs, has said that the mayor's conduct will not interfere with the state's efforts in Atlantic City.
