ATLANTIC CITY — The governor's appointed special counsel will release his long-awaited report on the state's future involvement in the resort Thursday, according to officials.
Jim Johnson, a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary and 2017 Democratic gubernatorial candidate, will release the details of his report during a scheduled 1 p.m. news conference at the Richmond Avenue School. Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver are expected to attend.
Johnson, 57, was appointed by Murphy in February to provide "recommendations for the process of returning the city to local control." Johnson, who lost to Murphy in the 2017 Democratic primary, is being paid $1 per year for his work as special counsel.
Mayor Frank Gilliam said he had no comment when asked if he had reviewed the report or spoken to Johnson about its contents.
The state assumed control of debt-ridden Atlantic City following the passage of the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act in 2016. The legislation allows for state control of city government until 2021.
Both Murphy and Johnson campaigned on a promise to end the state takeover. Since taking office in January, Murphy has backed off his campaign stance and instead promoted a partnership with city officials.
In April, Murphy announced he was removing the state designee, Jeffrey Chiesa, who was appointed by former Local Government Services Director Timothy Cunningham.
Chiesa — who was appointed by former Gov. Chris Christie to briefly serve as a U.S. senator following the death of U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg in 2013 — and his law firm billed the state more than $5 million for legal services. Cunningham left his position in the Department of Community Affairs in August and returned to the private sector.
