ATLANTIC CITY — The Boardwalk's iconic rolling chairs and ice cream bicycles could, once again, give locals a chance to financially benefit from tourism and improve their overall quality of life.
Rev. Eric McCoy, founder of God is Reaching Out Ministries and Atlantic City Police Department chaplain, in partnership with Boardwalk Rolling Chairs, Ocean Rolling Chairs and Casino City Water Ice have launched a program designed to get people off the streets of Atlantic City and gainfully employed.
The program is designed to provide employment to residents of Atlantic City who are identified as being at-risk youths, jobless, and/or homeless.
"It's not a panacea, but, we have to create some kind of employment opportunities for the people that do want to work," said McCoy. "You don't need to be a rocket scientist or have a Master's (degree) to do these jobs, you just have to have the will to want to work."
On Tuesday afternoon, Anthony Smith was one of the program's initial participants who expressed interest in the pilot program. Smith, 38, of Atlantic City, has a criminal record and currently works for a local linen company, which he did not view as a viable long-term job.
"It's hard to get by out here because the jobs are limited," Smith said.
Andre Vinson, owner of Casino City Water Ice, said he plans to make both ice cream bikes and stationary carts available for younger Atlantic City residents who want to work. In addition to becoming an entrepreneur, Vinson said business and accounting classes will be offered. His outreach is geared toward people between the ages of 16 and 24.
Vinson said he has about a dozen spots open for the summer.
"This is all about giving an opportunity to people in Atlantic City because there's a real need for jobs right now," said Vinson.
Between the two rolling chair operators, about 30 will be made available for participants in the program.
McCoy estimated that the funding required to launch the program will be $500 per individual, or $15,000 total. The figure includes the annual licensing fee, background check and drug test, as well as chair and uniform rental fees. Each participant will be obligated to contribute up to 10% of their weekly revenue to the project's fund account until repayment of initial fees are satisfied.
Additionally, each participant will sign a contract with McCoy's ministry, outlining their obligations and expectations in order to maintain active status in the program for funding purposes.
Ted Garry, co-owner of Boardwalk Rolling Chairs, and John Taimanglo, owner of Ocean Rolling Chairs, said they've had difficulty finding pushers because of how cost-prohibitive licensing has become. They both hope that the pilot program will bring them more employees for the upcoming summer season.
"The whole secret here is more employees, more locals," said Taimanglo.
Garry said being a rolling chair operator was more than just pushing a wicker basket on wheels up and down the Boardwalk. He said operators need to be well-versed in the city's history and current events so they can provide an invaluable service to riders.
"Rolling chair operators are truly the ambassadors of the Boardwalk," he said.
Steve Young, co-founder of Black Men United, a coalition designed to promote equitable opportunities for Blacks in Atlantic City, said the pilot programs will ensure that money created on the Boardwalk will return to the community.
"We're going to tell these young brothers to get off the corners because we've got something for you to do," he said. "You want to walk around all day? Go walk on the Boardwalk."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.