ATLANTIC CITY — Portions of the city’s Chelsea neighborhoods are having water service restored after a water main was punctured due to a “pile driving operation” under the Albany Avenue bridge Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Steve Schapiro, spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Transportation, said Thursday vibrations from workers driving piles for new bridge fenders ruptured a decades-old repair to an unmarked water main. The Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority rerouted water to an alternate main.
The pile-driving operation is suspended until the ACMUA gives the green light for work to continue, Schapiro said.
Though there was a temporary drop in water pressure, Schapiro said, “water service was maintained at all times.”
Councilman Jesse Kurtz said the 6th Ward, including the Lower Chelsea and Chelsea Heights neighborhoods, had water service restored earlier Thursday morning, with residents seeing varying degrees of water pressure.
“Some areas of Chelsea Heights are having select instances of low water pressure or sediment in water,” said Kurtz. “Some of that can be cleared by running the tap for 10 to 15 minutes.”
About 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, the ACMUA was alerted by residents of low water pressure or a lack of running water. G. Bruce Ward, executive director of the ACMUA, said an investigation found a major pipeline along Route 40 was punctured by equipment performing repairs to the Albany Avenue bridge.
Fire Chief Scott Evans said during a news conference Wednesday night that a 40-inch water main at the other end of the city would be able to supply water to all residents.
Evans said Thursday divers were used by officials to assess the damage to the pipe and retrieve damaged equipment, so engineers could develop a plan for repairs.
Kurtz said if residents in his area are having further issues, they should call the ACMUA.
Staff Writer Colt Shaw contributed to this report.
