ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic County Superior Court judge is suggesting the state go to mediation in its dispute with South Jersey Gas, Deull Fuel Co. and two other companies over pollution created decades ago at a now-defunct manufactured gas plant in the resort.
“Is there a benefit for the parties to enter into some type of mediation? Is it something that should be explored?” Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez asked Friday.
Attorneys for South Jersey Gas, which has been remediating parts of the North Georgia Avenue properties, were in the Atlantic County Civil Courthouse seeking to dismiss a claim that the company is liable for trespassing because some of the substances migrated from the property into a nearby waterway, the Beach Thorofare.
ATLANTIC CITY — The second phase of the cleanup of soils under a long-gone manufactured-gas …
South Jersey Gas contends it has been working with the state for decades to resolve environmental issues on parts of the site, which it acquired then conveyed to Verizon in the 1960s. Over the past two years, the company has removed three buildings and thousands of tons of polluted soils.
“We have been working very closely and cooperatively with the DEP,” said Chris Gibson, an attorney representing South Jersey Gas.
For decades, the Department of Environmental Protection has pushed for cleanup of the site after the agency received reports of fuel oil being dumped there 40 years ago.
The plant’s former owner, John Deull, acknowledged in 1986 that oil discharges occurred at the lots he owned, according to the suit. Chemicals entered the ground and into the nearby Beach Thorofare, according to the DEP.
Contaminants at the site include benzene, arsenic, cyanide and lead, which are known to cause blood disorders and other health problems.
ATLANTIC CITY — With gamblers patronizing two reopened casinos and students attending classe…
“There have been discharges on those properties, but they haven’t remained on those properties,” said state attorney Thomas Lihan. “They’ve migrated to various places around the water.”
The state is seeking a complete cleanup of the site and public restitution. Verizon and Pennsauken-based McAllister Fuels are also named in and sought to dismiss part of the suit.
Monetary damages the state is seeking haven’t been calculated. Gibson said the case cannot be resolved until the scope of the environmental harm is determined.
“The scope, dollar amount is completely unknown at this point,” Gibson said. “I don’t think anybody here has any clue as to the scope or amount or severity of the natural resource damages that (the DEP is) seeking.”
Mendez will issue his ruling on the motion for dismissal within the next 15 days.
ATLANTIC CITY — Attorneys argued in Superior Court Friday over how much rent South Jersey Ga…
Meanwhile, Deull Fuel Co. and South Jersey Gas are involved in a separate dispute about which entity is responsible for remediating three lots on the site owned by Deull Fuel.
The land where the former gas plant sat is one of 130 known contaminated sites across the resort town as of March 2017, according to the DEP.
Others are also in the process of remediation, such as the Texaco Bulk Storage Facility on Absecon Boulevard being remediated by Chevron. The company acquired Texaco in 2001 and plans to excavate 8,415 cubic yards of impacted soil in the summer.
