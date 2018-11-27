ATLANTIC CITY — The state is holding off on taking action against the mayor and a city councilman involved in a fight outside a casino nightclub until the legal process is complete despite calls from city Democrats to suspend or remove the embattled politicians from office.
On Monday, the Atlantic City Democratic Committee voted in favor of a formal resolution calling on Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II to resign "immediately" following their involvement in a melee outside Golden Nugget Atlantic City's Haven Nightclub at 2:22 a.m. Nov. 11. The resolution also requested that Gov. Phil Murphy or Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver exercise their executive authority to "temporarily suspend and remove them from their positions without pay until the legal process is resolved."
"The allegations are deeply troubling and must be appropriately investigated," Oliver said Tuesday. "That investigation is underway and should not be compromised by any forecast or speculation about what steps may follow its conclusion."
Oliver is also commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, which assumed direct oversight of city government in 2016 following the passage of the Municipal Recovery and Stabilization Act.
Neither Gilliam nor Fauntleroy has been charged with a crime following the incident; however, summonses for simple assault and harassment have been signed against the two officials.
Both are due to appear in municipal court Dec. 3 for a probable-cause hearing.
The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident. The investigation was transferred out of Atlantic County by the state Attorney General's Office to "avoid any potential perception of a conflict of interest."
The Atlantic City Democratic Committee acknowledged it supported both Gilliam and Fauntleroy in the 2017 campaign when they ran on a joint ticket along with Councilmen Moisse "Mo" Delgado and George Tibbitt.
In March, Gilliam and the ACDC quarreled over a $10,000 check meant for the committee that was deposited in the mayor's account. Tibbitt also claimed a number of checks meant for his campaign were deposited in Gilliam's account. A criminal complaint was filed, but a judge dismissed it after failing to find sufficient evidence to support charges.
