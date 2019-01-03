Atlantic City Council reorganization meeting
Atlantic City City Council meets during its annual reorganization meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.

 DAVID DANZIS Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — The state of New Jersey has taken full operational control of the city, City Council President Marty Small Sr. said Wednesday.

At council's annual reorganization meeting at City Hall, Small said that during a meeting earlier in the day state Department of Community Affairs Deputy Commissioner Rob Long informed those present that the state would be assuming full authority under the Municipal Recovery and Stabilization Act of 2016.

The state had been overseeing the city's financial operations since the law was signed two years ago when Atlantic City was teetering on the verge of bankruptcy.

"The state has exerted their power for full state takeover at this time," said Small.

The state already has a full-time employee in City Hall — Business Administrator Jason Holt — who manages the day-to-day operations of the city.

The move comes as Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. Gilliam, 47, is under federal investigation by the FBI and the IRS' Criminal Division and is also facing criminal charges of simple assault and harassment stemming from a fight outside a casino nightclub in November.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.

