Atlantic City Rail Line riders will have a chance to address NJ Transit about the future of the line at two public meetings at rail stations in South Jersey.
Set up by leaders of the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee, they will be held 6 p.m. Thursday at the Atlantic City Rail Station at the Atlantic City Convention Center; and 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at 820 Mercer St. in Cherry Hill.
State Senator Chris Brown, who brought NJ Transit to a local meeting last August, and has been requesting additional meetings, said he wants more honesty from the agency.
“While I am pleased NJ TRANSIT agreed to meet in Atlantic City because it should communicate directly, clearly, and honestly with locals on how and when it will reopen the rail line," said Brown, "it remains absolutely unacceptable for NJ Transit to repeatedly violate the public’s trust when so many Atlantic County families and local tourism businesses depend upon the rail line to earn a living."
Brown will be at the meeting, he said.
"I have a voting session in Trenton but I am going to race back from that," said Brown.
State Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti will attend the South Jersey meetings, as will NJ Transit representatives.
“The public deserves answers and better communications on progress to restoration of an acceptable level of service. As a request of our committee, we hope the commissioner and NJ Transit use these opportunities to not only truly listen to riders' experience but use them to inform their action to resolve the continuing problems facing this agency,” said committee Chairman Daniel Benson, D-Mercer, Middlesex.
Two small busloads of angry commuters, students and people who use the line for recreation traveled to Newark this week from Atlantic County to demand quick resumption of the Atlantic City line.
They described how the loss of the line since last September has affected them personally, and how disappointed they have been by NJ Transit's estimates of when it will reopen, first in early 2019, then in March, now as late as June.
Executive Director Kevin Corbett reiterated at the meeting the line will reopen sometime in the second quarter.
“Riders have far too long been kept in the dark about when they should expect to see a return to normal service, and this move toward transparency is a step in the right direction," said Assemblywoman and committee Chairwoman Patricia Egan Jones, D-Camden, Gloucester.
Resumption of the DNKY service in Princeton and better service on other lines will also be discussed.
For more information, call NJ TRANSIT at 973-275-5555, and press 4.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.