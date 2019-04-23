ATLANTIC CITY — The state has released an accountability plan designed to keep the public informed about ongoing efforts toward quality of life and the city's long-term prosperity.
The implantation plan is a product of the Atlantic City Executive Council and the state's transition report, co-authored by Jim Johnson, who serves as special council to Gov. Phil Murphy. During a public meeting Tuesday morning at the All Wars Memorial Building, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and Johnson unveiled the plan, which outlined agencies responsible for enacting recommendations contained in the transition report, as well as set deadlines.
Oliver said the plan is "at its heart, a plan for action for priority projects" that will be undertaken in Atlantic City in 2019. She said the plan serves as an "accountability tool" to monitor progress and performance of those projects.
"Accountability is critical because we recognize, wholeheartedly, that past promises made to city residents in Atlantic City very often never materialize," said Oliver. "We've heard residents' frustrations about what has happened before."
The Executive Council began holding monthly meetings in October. The unelected, informal body is the result of a recommendation in Johnson's report. The council consists of state, county and local officials, and representatives from private companies, nonprofits and community groups.
When pressed about how accountability would be enforced if deadlines or objectives are not met, Johnson said the structure differs from the corporate world where people are terminated for failing.
"We have put in place a structure in which the mutual bond that holds a community together, which means that your word is your bond, that is an accountability that, to me, is, in many respects, more powerful than the legal ability to fire some stakeholder because they haven't stepped forward," he said.
Gilliam said the public would be able to gauge for itself whether tasks are being completed.
"What makes this plan much different from any other plan is this is something that was actually implemented by the people," he said.
