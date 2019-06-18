ATLANTIC CITY — The state will hold a Spanish-language town hall event Tuesday for the city’s Latino residents and business owners who missed the opportunity earlier this year.
The meeting will be held 5 to 7 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Memorial Hall, 2651 Atlantic Avenue
In January, the DCA and the Atlantic City Executive Council hosted a town hall at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Nearly 500 people attended the meeting where Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and Jim Johnson, special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy for the state’s transition efforts in Atlantic City, took questions from residents about the resort’s future and initiatives designed to improve quality of life. The meeting also included breakout sessions on city-specific issues, such as health care, youth programs and economic development.
According to 2018 U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Hispanics and Latinos make up 28.3% of the city’s population.
