ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University is opening its commuter parking lot to the public through Labor Day.
The lot at Hartford Avenue and the Boardwalk will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, according to a news release from the university. The daily rate is $10 but can change for special events.
The parking garage at Atlantic Avenue and Lincoln Place is open to the public all year, with rates starting at $7 for the first two hours and $3 for each additional hour, with a maximum daily rate of $25, according to the release. Evening parking, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., is also available in the garage for $10.
Summer monthly passes for the garage are available and cost $50 per month, according to the release. They can be purchased from the parking office on the first floor of the garage.
