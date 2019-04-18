ATLANTIC CITY — Phase 2 of the Stockton University Atlantic City campus will go before the full Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Board for land use approval May 16, after a hearing on the application Thursday.
Hearing officer Lance Landgraf, director of planning and development for CRDA, took testimony from experts for the developers of the $62 million project, AC Devco. That entity developed the first phase that included an academic building, student housing and a parking garage for Stockton. It also developed South Jersey Gas's new headquarters building in the Chelsea section, next to campus.
Landgraf will make a recommendation to the full CRDA board on whether to approve the land use. He is expected to fully support it, as it does not require any variances.
CRDA has land-use and zoning authority over the city’s defined Tourism District, which includes both the current Stockton University city campus and the proposed expansion site.
AC Devco intends to demolish the former Eldridge Building, between Atlantic, South Hartford and South Providence avenues, and construct a six-story, 105-unit dormitory with the potential for retail space on the ground floor. The building would provide living space for 405 students.
Its first floor will have extra height built into it, so it could accommodate retail space if wanted in the future. It will start out as dormitory space, but will be built high enough off the street and with partly opaque windows so passersby cannot see into the rooms, said its architect Stephen L. Schoch, of Kitchen & Associates in Collingswood, Camden County.
Stockton and AC Devco have not signed an agreement, which university President Harvey Kesselman has said is dependent on securing funding for the project.
Christopher Paladino, president of AC Devco said he hopes to begin construction in September. The project could be completed by September 2021.
Stockton's $176 million Atlantic City campus opened in September.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
