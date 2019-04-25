New Jersey Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson announced Thursday plans for syringe access programs in Atlantic City and Asbury Park to provide access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction.
The Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey will develop a program to prescribe buprenorphine at syringe access sites. The organization will receive $355,000 annually for two years.
Access will be available at the South Jersey AIDS Alliance in Atlantic City and the Visiting Nurse Association in Asbury Park. The programs are expected to start later this spring.
"This program will offer life-changing help in a safe environment for individuals struggling with opioid addiction," said Johnson. "Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for people facing opioid addiction to find effective help in many different ways. This plan will provide on-demand access to treatment for individuals who otherwise may find it challenging to access substance-use disorder help."
As of April 1, the Murphy administration removed prior authorization requirements for medication-assisted treatment to treat opioid addiction.
