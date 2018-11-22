ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Frank Gilliam cut the orange ribbon outside the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall on Wednesday morning to welcome the business to the city’s so-called “Orange Loop.”
The beer hall is the fourth business to open on the street as part of the Tennessee Avenue Renaissance project, joining a yoga studio, coffee shop and chocolate bar.
General Manager Kip Russell said it’s a dream come true for him to open the beer hall and a positive sign for the city’s future.
“For me personally, it’s a great day. For Tennessee Avenue and the Orange Loop, it’s an even better day, and for the city itself, this is what we’ve always needed — grassroots businesses sprouting up,” Russell said.
The Orange Loop refers to the Boardwalk-adjacent blocks of Tennessee Avenue, New York Avenue and St. James Place, known for being the orange spaces on a traditional Monopoly board.
Two men were charged earlier this month with burglarizing the South Tennessee Avenue business before it had opened and taking flat-screen televisions.
Russell said he prefers to look on the bright side and is optimistic about the beer hall’s future.
“Although it’s unfortunate, the burglary we experienced, events like these are bound to happen when the light pushes out the darkness,” Russell said. “The perpetrators were caught. We suffered no real loss or damage.”
Gilliam said he sees the beer hall’s grand opening as another sign Atlantic City will once again support small businesses.
“This Orange Loop has been something of a phenomenon because again, just a short year ago, this was called what we would consider a ‘dead zone,’ ‘zombie land.’ Now, again, you see four or five different private investors coming here giving it life,” he said.
Currently, the beer hall’s taps include brews from Founders, Dogfish Head and Southern Tier, as well as New Jersey breweries such as Flying Fish, Tuckahoe and Spellbound. In total, it offers 40 beers on top and nearly 100 bottled varieties.
The beer hall features an outside “yard” with Astroturf, picnic tables and a large fire pit that will be open when weather allows, according to a press release.
It also features a mini arcade with Guns N’ Roses pinball, classic arcade games and PGA Championship Golf, as well as a free shuffleboard table and more than a dozen flat-screen TVs.
