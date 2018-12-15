ATLANTIC CITY — Students at the Texas Avenue School received new winter coats Friday thanks to a donation from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
In collaboration with the city and Operation Warn, the CRDA donated $1,000 to provide new coats for the children at the school, according to a news release. In addition to the company’s donation, CRDA employees donated $360, bringing the grand total to $1,360.
“The CRDA takes pride in our community outreach, especially at this time of year,” said CRDA Executive Director, Matt Doherty.
Several volunteers, as well as CRDA employees, handed out the new coats at the school on Friday.
