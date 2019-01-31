MAYS LANDING — Three men were convicted Thursday in the 2015 shooting death of a Hamilton Township man at an Atlantic City hotel, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.
Maurice Burgess, 28, of Galloway Township, and Sterling Spence, 25, of Pleasantville, face life in prison for their roles in the death of Devonte Molley. They were each convicted of felony murder, robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess a handgun.
Charles Wynn, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was convicted of reckless manslaughter and theft. He faces up to 15 years in prison.
Atlantic City police responded to a 911 call at the Baymont Inn & Suites Atlantic City Madison Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 10:45 p.m. Dec. 21, 2015, to find 23-year-old Molley bleeding from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
He was pronounced dead after being transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound, and the manner of death to be homicide.
In a 2015 interview, Molley’s mother, Khira, said her son had a longtime habit of helping people.
He would “sneak (people) into the house and share his clothes on more than one occasion,” she said. “He still did this as a man. If he called you a friend, he had your back and was there for you.”
