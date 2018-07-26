ATLANTIC CITY — Brie Colwell and Kayla Paul were determined to make the most of a less than ideal situation after buying tickets to see Thursday's original beach concert headliner, Demi Lovato.
Paul, 22, of Philadelphia, said they were "super upset" to hear Lovato's Atlantic City Beachfest Concert Series appearance was canceled after an apparent drug overdose hospitalized the pop singer Tuesday. Nonetheless, the friends said they were going to enjoy Lovato's replacement, Cheat Codes, and opening acts Lauv and Atlantic City native DJ Chris Devine.
"It’s music," Colwell said. "We’re still going to be drunk. It’s still going to be a good time."
Outside Boardwalk Hall, a group of self-described "Lovatics" took over Kennedy Plaza and sang Lovato songs. Paige Robison, of Waterbury, Conn., spearheaded the gathering of nearly 50 people who came from as far away as Canada, Indiana and Illinois after hearing about her favorite artists' situation.
"We felt like we needed the comfort of each other," she said. "This just seemed like the perfect opportunity to show our support for Demi."
Because the concert lacked Lovato's star power, organizers distributed free tickets to businesses along the Boardwalk for patrons. Event employees were also distributing tickets near Arkansas and Michigan avenues and Park Place.
"I think it’s good that they’re handing out tickets," said Regina Scanna, a 19-year-old barista at Starbucks in Boardwalk Hall. "People have been like, 'Sure, I’ll take it.'"
The last-minute promotional blitz paid dividends for Live Nation Entertainment, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the City of Atlantic City, who collectively put on the now-annual beach concerts.
Attendees such as Aurelien Auger might not otherwise have attended without the incentive of free tickets. Auger, 21, was in Atlantic City on vacation from France and said he was not familiar with the scheduled performers but was curious to see what was happening behind the veiled section of beach.
"A concert on the beach seems like a cool idea," he said. "Me and my friends will go and check it out."
Still, the loss of Lovato as a headliner left some concert-goers disappointed.
Sally Hoffman, 47, and Melissa Shragher, 45, both of Philadelphia, bought tickets months ago to see Lovato. The duo said they watched a documentary about Lovato's mental health challenges on YouTube and it made them "love her."
"You see a personal side to Demi and everything she’s struggled through," Hoffman said, before conceding "We had a room reservation and so we decided to just to come anyway."
Not everyone was enticed by the allure of a free beach concert. Daryl Washington and Kim Barnett, both of Philadelphia, turned down complementary tickets offered to them around 4:30 p.m.
"I've never even heard of those guys," Washington said, referring to Cheat Codes.
Barnett said she would've taken the free tickets if Lovato was still performing.
"It's a shame (what happened to Lovato) because people were excited to see her," she said. "Now, it feels forced. To be honest, they should have rescheduled."
