ATLANTIC CITY — The civil lawsuit a casino nightclub manager brought against Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. will be heard in court next month.
Meredith Godfrey, an entertainment director at Haven Nightclub at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, and Gilliam are scheduled to appear in court May 9 in front of Judge James P. McClain, court filings show.
In her original complaint, Godfrey claims she lent Gilliam $5,000 in August “with the expectation that he would pay her back as soon as possible.” She is seeking repayment of the loan plus interest, court costs and legal fees totaling $10,082.
The Mayor's Office declined to comment, saying the complaint does not relate to Gilliam's official capacity as mayor.
Gilliam submitted his answer to the complaint March 29, denying the claims.
The complaint alleges a “close personal relationship” between the mayor and Godfrey, but Godfrey's attorney, former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, previously declined to elaborate on the nature of the relationship.
In his answer, Gilliam admitted only that he knew Godfrey.
Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II were part of a scuffle outside Haven on Nov. 11 that involved three employees from the club.
The charges brought against Gilliam from the employees were dismissed Feb. 28 in North Wildwood municipal court. Fauntleroy pleaded guilty to violating an Atlantic City ordinance prohibiting the obstruction of traffic flow in a public space and was ordered to pay a $500 fine.
On Dec. 3, the FBI and IRS searched Gilliam’s North Ohio Avenue home. Investigators spent nearly four hours there and left with cardboard boxes and computer equipment. Authorities have not said why Gilliam’s home was subject to a search, and the mayor has not been charged with a crime stemming from the search.
Additionally, a criminal complaint was filed in March 2018 by members of the Atlantic City Democratic Committee who claimed Gilliam stole a $10,000 check, but a Superior Court judge found no probable cause and dismissed the charges.
