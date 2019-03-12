ATLANTIC CITY — Construction on two deteriorating bridges in Venice Park has yet to begin more than a year after the state Department of Transportation provided a portion of funding to replace the aging structures, but city officials are planning to get the project rolling soon.
The Ohio Avenue bridges — one of which crosses the Venice Lagoon and the other of which spans the Penrose Canal — were identified by the Federal Highway Administration's National Bridge Inventory as far back as 2013 as being in need of replacement.
Sylvester Showell, president of the 3rd Ward Homeowner's Association, said he had not heard any updates on the bridges recently and was curious about the status.
"One minute, they're going to do something," he said, "then the next, nothing happens. But they need to do something because the road is all torn up and it's damaging the cars."
But help may soon be on the way.
On Wednesday, city and state officials said a request for proposal on the design phase of at least one of the bridges could go out next week.
"The city wants to move as quickly as possible," said Lisa Ryan, spokeswoman for the state Department of Community Affairs, the agency overseeing Atlantic City as a result of the 2016 takeover. "The goal is to start as early as possible."
Alma Johnson, a resident of Venice Park, inquired about the status of the project during City Council's February meeting, noting that vehicles, including hers, routinely bottom out at the crease where the road meets the deck.
Johnson told council former interim Planning Director Robert Preston informed members of the Venice Park Civic Association and 4th Ward Councilman William Marsh the city had "at least part of the money" to begin work and the project was slated to begin in 2020.
In 2016, city officials considered the bridges "critical needs" in a list submitted to the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization.
Two years later, the city was awarded a $2 million grant from NJDOT to cover part of the cost to replace the bridges. The South Jersey Transportation Authority has provided the city with an additional $400,000 for work on the Penrose bridge.
According to the SJTPO, construction costs to rehabilitate the two bridges were estimated at $6.5 million.
Federal data show the Penrose Canal bridge on Ohio Avenue has an average daily traffic volume of 1,355 vehicles as of 2013. The bridge over the lagoon, according to federal data from the same year, has an average volume of 1,443 vehicles per day.
A source of funding to complete the project has yet to be identified, and the city will likely need to issue bonds to cover costs since capital improvement funds are limited.
For a municipality that has nearly $400 million in outstanding debt, the prospect of issuing more debt is not ideal, but, in this instance, it is necessary, experts said.
Marc Pfeiffer, assistant director of the Bloustein Local Government Research Center at Rutgers University and former deputy director of the state Division of Local Government Services, said even in a cash-strapped municipality such as Atlantic City, bonding has become the primary means of funding capital improvements.
In a situation where issuing long-term debt is less than desirable, a municipality will issue bond anticipation notes to cover the initial costs of a project to get it started, he said.
"Could Atlantic City have put aside money during the good years (prior to the state takeover in 2016)? Absolutely," Pfeiffer said. "But at some point, the city is going to have to pay for capital improvements."
According to the National Bridge Inventory, the bridge over the Penrose Canal was identified as being in poor condition in 2013, while the Venice Lagoon bridge was listed as poor in 2015.
The substructure of the Penrose Canal bridge was in "serious" condition in 2015.
City and state officials are aware of the need to upgrade Atlantic City's aging infrastructure. Both bridges were built in 1969, federal data show.
"The city is working on it," Marsh said at February's council meeting. "Something needs to be done sooner rather than later."
The city has performed maintenance of the two bridges periodically, most recently in 2016.
