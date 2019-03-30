ATLANTIC CITY — A fight broke out early Saturday morning at the McDonald’s on South Arkansas Avenue, during which four or five employees were hit with pepper spray, the restaurant’s owner confirmed.
Four teenage girls entered the restaurant about midnight, Anthony Mack said, and attacked one of his employees.
“They came in and, simply put, they attacked her,” Mack said. “Just walked right behind the counter. How bold can you be? They walked right behind the counter and attacked her.”
Once police were called, the girls ran, Mack said.
Police Sgt. Kevin Fair said officers responded but no complaints were filed in the incident. Detectives were still investigating.
A video posted to YouTube, which contains profane language, shows a woman in a white tank top climb the counter at the fast-food restaurant and pepper spray a security officer who enters through a side door to attempt to break up the crowd. People also are shown throwing straws and cupholders. Several people run when it's announced the police are on their way.
Mack is still in the process of trying to piece together what happened from speaking to police and his employees.
“In all my years of business, I’ve never seen anything like that,” Mack said. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.