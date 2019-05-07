ATLANTIC CITY — Six companies responded to a two-alarm attic fire Monday night at a vacant Pennsylvania Avenue row house "widely known to be used by homeless people and vagrants," fire Chief Scott Evans said.
A call came in at 10:22 p.m. for a fire at 130 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Fire companies were on the scene minutes later, Evans said. Flames could be seen coming from the third-floor windows when they arrived. Firefighters swept the building and an adjoining home, and put ventilation holes in the roof.
Evans called the fire "very stubborn" and said it was under control by about 12:30 a.m.
"It was very difficult as the fire had already penetrated the walls," he said.
The structure sustained major damage, Evans said. An adjacent home had water and smoke damage, and minor fire damage. The cause is still under investigation.
"Vacant building fires are very dangerous fires," Evans said. "They're not kept; they're not maintenanced, so we're always concerned about the structural integrity, such as the roof, the walls and the floors."
Firefighters from Station No. 1 returned Tuesday morning and entered trash-filled doorways and watched out for possible needles as they inspected the two homes.
Public works carpenter Michael Young could be seen boarding up the property's windows Tuesday morning. He estimated he's done so five times this year, most recently two weeks ago.
He saw the fire last night and knew exactly what property he was being sent to board up that morning.
"I've been to this property many times," Young said. "Actually, homeless people come out of here. Whole families. Kids … husbands, wives."
