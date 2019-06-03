ATLANTIC CITY — Route 30 was closed in both directions for more than two hours after an accident knocked over a utility pole and downed wires Monday morning.
The road, also known as the White Horse Pike, was reopened at approximately 11:56 a.m., Atlantic City police said.
The motor vehicle accident occurred in the area of the drawbridge near Clayton's Self-Storage.
Sergeant Kevin Fair said that there were no injuries that he was aware of. No other information about the extent of the accident was immediately available.
A spokesperson for Atlantic City Electric reported that the wires were not part of its electrical infrastructure and did not cause any power outages.
The Atlantic City Police Department said outbound traffic was diverted at Gramercy Avenue.
Pleasantville police were directing traffic away from Atlantic City at East Delilah Road and directing drivers onto North Franklin Boulevard.
The Absecon Police Department detoured to Shore Road.
Traffic was at a near stand still eastbound on Route 30 in Absecon as three lanes were merged into one and then led off the roadway onto Shore Road. Police were also directing traffic away from Route 30 at East Illinois Avenue.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
