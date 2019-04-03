092818_nws_accouncil
City Hall in Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Twenty-two people have submitted petitions to run for six open seats on City Council in 2019.

Each of the city's six ward council seats are up for election this year, all for four-year terms. 

Five of the six incumbents are running for re-election with the exception of 4th Ward Councilman William "Speedy" Marsh.

Council President and 2nd Ward Councilman Marty Small Sr. is the only candidate who is running unopposed in either the June 4 primary election or the Nov. 5 general election.

Here is the full list of people who submitted petitions prior to the April 1 deadline:

1ST WARD

Aaron "Sporty" Randolph, Democrat (incumbent)

Robert L. Johnson, Democrat

Matthew McGrath, Republican

2ND WARD

Marty Small Sr., Democrat (incumbent)

3RD WARD

Kaleem Shabazz, Democrat (incumbent)

Torres W. Mayfield Sr., Democrat

4TH WARD

Rizwan Malik, Democrat

Abusaeed "Saeed" Asduha, Democrat

Md Hossain Morshed, Democrat

Surajit "Milton" Chowdhury, Democrat

Constance "Mandy" Days-Chapman, Democrat

Ronald V. Baliey, Republican

Sean Reardon, Republican

Fred Granese, Republican

5TH WARD

Chuen "Jimmy" Cheng, Democrat (incumbent)

Muhammad "Anjum" Zia, Democrat

Anjum Malik, Democrat

John F. Geraghty Jr., Republican

Sharon Zappia, Republican

6TH WARD

John C. Exadaktilos, Democrat

Mohammed Suhel Ahmed, Democrat

Jesse O. Kurtz, Republican (incumbent)

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018.

