ATLANTIC CITY — A Virginia woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after a three-car, chain-reaction collision Sunday in the city, police said.
Cynthia Kazura, 58, was traveling at a high rate of speed on Huron Avenue approaching the red traffic light with several vehicles stopped for the light shortly before 9:12 p.m., police said in a news release. She rear-ended a vehicle, which then crashed into a second vehicle, according to the release.
Kazura was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries.
The driver of the first impacted vehicle, a 55-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland, was transported to the medical center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. The occupants of the second impacted vehicle did not report any injuries, police said.
Officer Eric Knuttel of the Accident Investigations Section conducted an investigation resulting in Kazura being charged with several traffic summons.
Additional charges are pending a toxicology report, police said.
Kazura was charged with DWI, reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt, according to police. She was issued motor vehicle summonses with a future court date.
